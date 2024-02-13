Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ OXLCN opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $24.30.
About Oxford Lane Capital
