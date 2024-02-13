Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCP)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years.

OXLCP stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $23.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. by 8,500.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

