PAAL AI (PAAL) Price Reaches $0.17

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 58.4% higher against the US dollar. PAAL AI has a market capitalization of $133.63 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAAL AI token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 787,662,890 tokens. PAAL AI’s official website is paalai.io. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 787,662,890 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.17834782 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,938,986.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

