PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. PACCAR makes up about 1.9% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in PACCAR by 66.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PACCAR by 73.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $105.15. 660,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,238. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $106.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.21.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

