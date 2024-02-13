Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.21

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.21 and last traded at C$20.37, with a volume of 286804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$32.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PXT

Parex Resources Stock Down 6.5 %

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sigmund Cornelius bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.30 per share, with a total value of C$40,750.00. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Parex Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.