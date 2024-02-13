Parsons (PSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) will release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Parsons to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Parsons Stock Performance
Shares of PSN stock opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.74. Parsons has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parsons
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Parsons in the first quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Parsons in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Parsons by 60.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.
About Parsons
Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.
