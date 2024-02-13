Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Raised to $210.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $207.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PCTY. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Paylocity from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.47.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paylocity

Paylocity Trading Up 5.3 %

Insider Activity at Paylocity

PCTY opened at $174.95 on Friday. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $139.40 and a 12 month high of $230.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.08. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,622 shares of company stock worth $262,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 89.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.