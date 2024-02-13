PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

Shares of PFLT opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.70. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 43.40%. Equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFLT shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

