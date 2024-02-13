Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.96.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PBR opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 35.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

