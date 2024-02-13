PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SDHY)

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

SDHY opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.06. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

Insider Activity at PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $88,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert Cignarella acquired 8,000 shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

