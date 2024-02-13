PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SDHY)

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
SDHY opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.06. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $15.77.
Insider Activity at PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund
In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $88,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert Cignarella acquired 8,000 shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
