Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises about 1.2% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.71. 913,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.38. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $149.52. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

