Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 208.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,079,000 after purchasing an additional 125,181 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,585,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,368,000 after acquiring an additional 99,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

