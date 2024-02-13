Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PIRS stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.25% and a negative return on equity of 98.12%. Analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 378,339 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 649,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 437.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 203,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

