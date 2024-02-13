PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 62,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 84,676 shares.The stock last traded at $94.85 and had previously closed at $95.60.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Kickstand Ventures LLC. lifted its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

About PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

