Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,026 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Plains GP worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 149.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Plains GP by 63.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

PAGP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.46. 277,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAGP. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

