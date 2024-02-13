Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Postal Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 600.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.9%.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

PSTL stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.16, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 38,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

