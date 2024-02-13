PotCoin (POT) Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $4.98 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.58 or 0.00140781 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008533 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000097 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

