PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Gap Down to $24.72

Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.72, but opened at $22.91. PRA Group shares last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 37,590 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRAA

PRA Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PRA Group

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in PRA Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after acquiring an additional 116,789 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,765,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.