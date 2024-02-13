PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Increases Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from PriceSmart’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.46.

PriceSmart has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. PriceSmart has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PriceSmart to earn $5.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

PSMT stock opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $61.82 and a 1 year high of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.90.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.15. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PriceSmart will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

