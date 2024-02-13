Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,537 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDP opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $25.02.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

