Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2,329.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHM opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.06 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

