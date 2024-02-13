Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,929 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $43.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.