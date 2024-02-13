Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,439 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 62,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,203,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.42.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
