Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $78.94, but opened at $81.00. Principal Financial Group shares last traded at $80.77, with a volume of 394,418 shares.
The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.
Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 44.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 279.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 85,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 63,132 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 105,816.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Principal Financial Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.
About Principal Financial Group
Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.
