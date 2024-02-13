Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PCOR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.87.

Shares of PCOR opened at $73.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $76.86.

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $282,911.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,578,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,109,733.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $282,911.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,578,933 shares in the company, valued at $87,109,733.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,048 shares of company stock valued at $20,947,275 in the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

