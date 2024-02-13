ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report) were up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 6,094,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 19,502,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 718,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 267,066 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 52,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

