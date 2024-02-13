ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $11.26

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.26, but opened at $11.89. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 52,134,619 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 3.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,305,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $21,670,000. SCEP Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 664.8% in the 2nd quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 1,388,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,810 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $12,115,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 984,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 695,472 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

