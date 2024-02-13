ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Gap Up to $33.57

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.57, but opened at $34.28. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 600,566 shares traded.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $35.56.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 11,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 69,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.