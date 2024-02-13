ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Up to $27.25

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.25, but opened at $27.97. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 2,642,977 shares.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.44.

Insider Transactions at ProShares UltraShort S&P500

In other ProShares UltraShort S&P500 news, major shareholder John Joseph Dorsey purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 636,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 221,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

