ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Up to $27.25

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.25, but opened at $27.97. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 2,642,977 shares.
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.44.
Insider Transactions at ProShares UltraShort S&P500
In other ProShares UltraShort S&P500 news, major shareholder John Joseph Dorsey purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.
