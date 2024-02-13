Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Stock analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Down 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $281.34 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $15,170,525. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.