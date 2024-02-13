PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Shares Acquired by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 622,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,837 shares during the period. PureCycle Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 37.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 158.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 205,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 125,801 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth $182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 63.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 180,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 992,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 39,094 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCT shares. Roth Capital cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer cut PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Steven F. Bouck bought 8,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,396. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PCT traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $4.62. 1,267,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,747. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

