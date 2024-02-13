Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 585,797 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,797 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 3.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $740,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,975 shares of company stock worth $10,474,398. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

COF traded down $4.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.26. 275,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,562. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $140.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.76 and a 200 day moving average of $112.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

