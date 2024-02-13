Pzena Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Belden worth $66,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $982,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Belden by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 53,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 112,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,890,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $898,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Price Performance

Shares of BDC traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.85. 98,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.28. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.02. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $99.13.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.06 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDC. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BDC

About Belden

(Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.