Pzena Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,189 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $153,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $13.93 on Tuesday, reaching $378.71. 694,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,184. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $396.35. The firm has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,991. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

