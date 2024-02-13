Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $341.67 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,043,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 579,236 shares during the quarter. Amdocs comprises 1.5% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.35% of Amdocs worth $341,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,962,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,256,000 after acquiring an additional 75,733 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 2.1% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,041,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,493,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,384,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,683,000 after buying an additional 115,913 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Amdocs by 69.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,247,000 after buying an additional 844,575 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,861,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,753,000 after acquiring an additional 139,026 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.44. 117,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,062. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.29 and its 200 day moving average is $86.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

