Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $61.19 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 749,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $61,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 76,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 71,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.7% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 240,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,665,000 after purchasing an additional 42,979 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 37,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.2% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,265 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.37. 1,729,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,734,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. TheStreet lowered Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

