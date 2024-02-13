Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,324 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up 2.8% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Charter Communications worth $641,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 30.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,596. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.64 and a 1 year high of $458.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $475.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charter Communications

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.