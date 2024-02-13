Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,940,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 397,050 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $146,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 154.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Olin by 508.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $29,102,138.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $29,102,138.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,446,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 674,378 shares of company stock valued at $36,298,062. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.20. The company had a trading volume of 113,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

