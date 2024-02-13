Pzena Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,609,429 shares during the period. Magna International makes up about 2.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.43% of Magna International worth $525,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 947,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 648,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,621,000 after buying an additional 77,520 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Magna International by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after purchasing an additional 51,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 25.3% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 234,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 47,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGA traded down $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.56. 298,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,729. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Magna International from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magna International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MGA

Magna International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.