Pzena Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 112.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,037,394 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.9% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $449,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 13.1% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.8 %

MDT stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,826,074. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.35.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

