Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 1,217,172 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,765,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,217,172 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 1.79% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $135,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 100.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $3,899,859.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,107.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $3,899,859.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,107.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $34,133.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,147 shares of company stock worth $22,779,749. 24.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of SKX stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $58.24. 204,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,116. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Articles

