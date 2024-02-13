Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 67,469 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,515,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 67,469 shares during the period. Lear makes up 3.8% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 11.18% of Lear worth $874,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth $1,626,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lear by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lear by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth $3,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA stock traded down $4.61 on Tuesday, reaching $132.85. The stock had a trading volume of 32,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.22.

View Our Latest Report on LEA

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.