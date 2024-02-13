Pzena Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,721,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $215,935,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE BAX traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.59. The company had a trading volume of 787,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Baxter International

Baxter International Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.