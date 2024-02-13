Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.21. Approximately 152,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 776,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Nomura began coverage on Qifu Technology in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on QFIN

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $586.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.31 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 25.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Qifu Technology by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Qifu Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Qifu Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 164.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.