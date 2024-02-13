Qtum Trading 5% Higher This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $313.01 million and approximately $39.34 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.99 or 0.00006124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.67 or 0.05403511 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00081330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00026353 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020773 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

