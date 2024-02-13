QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $143,464.46

QUASA (QUA) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 77.7% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $143,464.46 and $435.89 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015336 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014491 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,879.93 or 1.00173060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00180466 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009475 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00128744 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $120.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.