Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $132.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RL

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 1.6 %

RL opened at $177.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $178.32.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 74.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.