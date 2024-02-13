Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Shares Sold by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. trimmed its position in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. owned 1.12% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Rave Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rave Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $107,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Rave Restaurant Group
In related news, insider Value Llp Ima acquired 51,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $101,765.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,011,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,141.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.6 %
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RAVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
