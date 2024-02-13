Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.91.

Several research firms have commented on O. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46.

The firm also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

