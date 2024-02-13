Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fortis (FTS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fortis (TSE: FTS):

2/12/2024 – Fortis had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$58.50 to C$58.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2024 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Fortis had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$53.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$49.00 to C$50.00.

Shares of FTS opened at C$53.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.76. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$49.82 and a 12 month high of C$62.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

